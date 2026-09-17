Tirana to Saranda Bus Tickets: Timetable, Price and Booking Guide 2026

Looking for Tirana to Saranda bus tickets? Travelling by bus is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to reach Saranda from Albania’s capital. Direct buses operate every day, with several departures available from early morning until late evening. The journey usually takes around five hours, although travel time may change depending on traffic, the operator and the number of stops along the route. Most buses travel through Fier, Tepelena and the Kardhiq–Delvinë road before arriving in Saranda.

BOOK YOUR TIRANA–SARANDA BUS TICKET

This updated guide includes the Tirana to Saranda bus timetable, ticket price, departure station, travel time and booking information you need before starting your journey.

Tirana to Saranda bus timetable

The currently published daily departures from Tirana are:

Departure from Tirana Destination 05:30 Saranda 07:30 Saranda 08:30 Saranda 09:45 Saranda 12:30 Saranda 14:15 Saranda 16:00 Saranda 22:00 Saranda

Timetables may change depending on the season, passenger demand, public holidays and the bus operator. During the summer months, seats can sell out quickly, so booking ahead is recommended.

Important: Always confirm your departure time when purchasing your ticket, especially if you are travelling during the high season.

How much is a bus ticket from Tirana to Saranda?

A standard one-way bus ticket from Tirana to Saranda costs approximately 1,500–1,700 ALL, or around €15–€17.

The final price may depend on:

The bus operator

Online booking fees

The travel date

Seasonal demand

Additional services or transfers

Some tickets can be purchased directly from the driver or at the terminal. Online booking is the safer option during July and August because it allows passengers to reserve a seat before arriving at the station.

Book Tirana to Saranda bus tickets

Passengers can check availability and reserve their journey online:

BOOK YOUR TIRANA–SARANDA BUS TICKET

Keep the booking confirmation or electronic ticket on your phone and arrive at the terminal at least 30 minutes before departure.

Where does the Tirana to Saranda bus depart from?

Buses to Saranda generally depart from the South and North Albania Bus Terminal, commonly known as the terminal near Casa Italia or Kthesa e Kamzës.

The terminal is outside Tirana’s central tourist area, so allow enough time to reach it, particularly during the morning and afternoon traffic.

When booking your ticket, check the exact departure point because some private operators may use a different boarding location.

Where does the bus arrive in Saranda?

The arrival point in Saranda can vary according to the operator. Many services stop in or near the city centre, providing easy access to hotels, restaurants and local transport.

Ask the operator to confirm the exact arrival location before departure, especially if you have booked accommodation outside central Saranda or plan to continue directly to Ksamil.

How long does the bus from Tirana to Saranda take?

The Tirana to Saranda bus journey normally takes between five and six hours. The fastest services may complete the route in approximately five hours, while heavy traffic or additional stops can make the trip longer.

The road distance is approximately 260 kilometres. Most direct services travel inland through:

Tirana – Fier – Tepelena – Kardhiq – Saranda

This is generally faster than travelling along the entire Albanian Riviera. A service advertised as a Tirana–Saranda bus does not necessarily pass through coastal destinations such as Dhërmi and Himara.

Is there a direct bus from Tirana to Saranda?

Yes. Several direct buses from Tirana to Saranda operate every day, and passengers do not normally need to change buses during the journey.

However, some services may make short stops in cities such as Fier, Tepelena or Gjirokastër to collect passengers.

Can I travel from Tirana Airport to Saranda by bus?

Direct services from Tirana International Airport to Saranda may be available, but they operate separately from buses departing from Tirana’s main intercity terminal.

Another option is to travel from Tirana Airport to the city or the Casa Italia area and continue from the South and North Albania Bus Terminal.

Do not book a city departure unless you have enough time to travel from the airport to the correct terminal. Traffic around Tirana can cause delays, particularly during peak hours.

Tirana to Saranda night bus

A late bus is generally scheduled to leave Tirana at 22:00. This service is useful for passengers who prefer to travel overnight, but it may arrive in Saranda during the early morning hours.

Before booking the night bus:

Confirm your hotel’s check-in arrangements

Check the precise arrival location

Arrange a taxi if your accommodation is outside the centre

Keep your valuables and travel documents with you

Travelling from Tirana to Ksamil

Ksamil is approximately 15 kilometres south of Saranda. Most regular Tirana buses terminate in Saranda rather than continuing to Ksamil.

After arriving in Saranda, passengers can reach Ksamil by:

Local bus

Taxi

Private transfer

Pre-arranged hotel transport

During summer, allow additional time because traffic between Saranda and Ksamil can be heavy.

Can bus tickets be purchased on the day?

Tickets may be available at the station or directly from the driver, but buying on the day does not always guarantee a seat.

Advance booking is strongly recommended if you are travelling:

Between June and September

On a weekend

With several passengers

With large luggage

On the last bus of the day

If you purchase the ticket at the station, carry Albanian lek because card payments may not be accepted by every operator.

Luggage on the Tirana–Saranda bus

Most intercity buses have space for suitcases in the luggage compartment and allow passengers to carry a small personal bag inside.

Luggage policies are not identical for every company. Ask the operator whether your ticket includes a suitcase, particularly if you are travelling with oversized baggage, bicycles or sports equipment.

Keep passports, money, electronic devices and other valuables in your hand luggage.

Useful travel tips

Arrive at the departure point at least 30 minutes early. During summer, allowing 45 minutes is safer because the terminal can be busy.

Bring water and a light snack. Some services stop during the journey, but the location and length of the break depend on the operator.

Download your ticket or booking confirmation before reaching the station. Mobile internet coverage is generally available, but a saved copy is more reliable.

Schedules and prices can change. Check the latest information again on the day before departure.

Why travel from Tirana to Saranda by bus?

The bus is usually the best option for travellers who do not want to rent a car or pay for a private transfer. It offers a direct connection between Albania’s capital and one of the country’s most visited coastal destinations.

Once in Saranda, travellers can easily visit:

Tirana to Saranda bus: quick information

Travel information Details Ticket price Approximately 1,500–1,700 ALL Journey duration Around 5–6 hours Distance Approximately 260 km First departure Around 05:30 Last departure Around 22:00 Departure point Terminal near Casa Italia Destination Saranda Direct services Yes Advance booking Recommended

Frequently asked questions

How much is the bus from Tirana to Saranda?

A one-way ticket usually costs approximately 1,500–1,700 Albanian lek, equivalent to around €15–€17. Online prices may include an additional booking fee.

How long is the bus journey from Tirana to Saranda?

The journey normally takes five to six hours, depending on traffic, stops and the bus operator.

Where do buses to Saranda leave from in Tirana?

Most buses depart from the South and North Albania Bus Terminal near Casa Italia, also known locally as the terminal at Kthesa e Kamzës.

Can I book Tirana to Saranda bus tickets online?

Yes. Online booking is available for selected departures and is recommended during the summer season.

Is there a train from Tirana to Saranda?

No direct passenger train connects Tirana with Saranda. The main public transport option is the intercity bus.

Does the Tirana to Saranda bus stop in Ksamil?

Most services terminate in Saranda. Passengers travelling to Ksamil normally continue by local bus, taxi or private transfer.

Should I book my ticket in advance?

Booking ahead is recommended from June to September, during weekends and when travelling on the final departure of the day.

Last updated: September 2026. Bus timetables and ticket prices may change. Passengers should confirm the departure time and boarding location before travelling. Saranda Web