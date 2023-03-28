ASSECO SEE Company in Albania kërkon të punësojë ATM Technician

Company- ASSECO SEE in Albania, Location: Tirana

Is looking for:

– ATM Technician

Who will have opportunity to join our ATM team!

Location of he position is: SARANDA

ASEE Career Site

https://asseco-see.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/4/home/requisition/1399?c=asseco-see

This challenging job involve Support clients’, requests related to ATM installation and maintenance inside assigned Payten country according to company technical procedures, standards, policies and customer requirements.



As a ATM Technician , your main accountabilities will be to:

 Ensures installation, upgrades and replacement of ATM equipment according to clients’ requests;

 Maintenance and appropriate level support of the ATM equipment;

 Answers and resolves customer issues (problems/requests) reported through ticketing application and provides appropriate level of support by guiding clients to define problems/requests precisely following prescribed procedures regarding request;

 Simulate reported problems; test ATMs in accordance to defined project(s)/contract(s)/ SLA;

 Provides regular reporting, according to the expectation (interventions quality, status, closing tickets when ending the intervention/request);

 Keeps up to date with all technology updates from the Vendors/internal SW department, by maintaining level of certified knowledge and experience;

 Follows in time and accurately the working procedures related to time tracking, activity planning and reporting according to internal tools;

 Elaborates the documentation for the intervention/preventive maintenance/request (problem, resolution, changes made during the intervention/requests, client signatures/acceptance);

 Collecting data on equipment/spare parts warranty status, hand out and return of replacement parts and in contact with in-house/external repair team.



About you

Experience

 Experience in ATM diagnosis and repair

 Experience in field ATM maintenance (incidents/installations/upgrades)

 Experience in technical support.

Skills

 Basic technical knowledge of hardware and software

 Basic knowledge in ATM hardware

Education

 High School diploma / Specialization – Technical education or relevant technical certifications.

Language:

Verbal communication , general writing and reading, allowing e.g. use of applications/IT systems.

