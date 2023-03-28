ASSECO SEE Company in Albania kërkon të punësojë ATM Technician
Company- ASSECO SEE in Albania, Location: Tirana
Is looking for:
– ATM Technician
Who will have opportunity to join our ATM team!
Location of he position is: SARANDA
Why is the job exciting?
We are looking for someone eager to constantly enhance his knowledge. If this sounds interesting for you, than this could be a job for you!
Clarifications about position and how to apply, can be found in the given links below.
We encourage you to apply If this position speaks to you.
Only applications via online system/links will be accepted:
ASEE Career Site
https://asseco-see.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/4/home/requisition/1399?c=asseco-see
When you join us, we want to make sure you feel valued and that you are rewarded for your great work!
We are hiring
ATM Technician
Location: ASEE Albania, Kavaja street, Park Construction, Building B, III Floor, 1024 Tirana
About your role
Location of the position is: SARANDA
This challenging job involve Support clients’, requests related to ATM installation and maintenance inside assigned Payten country according to company technical procedures, standards, policies and customer requirements.
As a ATM Technician , your main accountabilities will be to:
Ensures installation, upgrades and replacement of ATM equipment according to clients’ requests;
Maintenance and appropriate level support of the ATM equipment;
Answers and resolves customer issues (problems/requests) reported through ticketing application and provides appropriate level of support by guiding clients to define problems/requests precisely following prescribed procedures regarding request;
Simulate reported problems; test ATMs in accordance to defined project(s)/contract(s)/ SLA;
Provides regular reporting, according to the expectation (interventions quality, status, closing tickets when ending the intervention/request);
Keeps up to date with all technology updates from the Vendors/internal SW department, by maintaining level of certified knowledge and experience;
Follows in time and accurately the working procedures related to time tracking, activity planning and reporting according to internal tools;
Elaborates the documentation for the intervention/preventive maintenance/request (problem, resolution, changes made during the intervention/requests, client signatures/acceptance);
Collecting data on equipment/spare parts warranty status, hand out and return of replacement parts and in contact with in-house/external repair team.
About you
Experience
Experience in ATM diagnosis and repair
Experience in field ATM maintenance (incidents/installations/upgrades)
Experience in technical support.
Skills
Basic technical knowledge of hardware and software
Basic knowledge in ATM hardware
Education
High School diploma / Specialization – Technical education or relevant technical certifications.
Language:
Verbal communication , general writing and reading, allowing e.g. use of applications/IT systems.
rewarded for your great work!
Na ndiqni:
Postimet e fundit
ASSECO SEE Company in Albania kërkon të punësojë ATM Technician
28/03/2318:56
Një tjetër automjet me 2 thasë kanabis kapet nga Policia greke në kufi me Shqipërinë
28/03/2318:56
Vetedorezohet nje tjeter i kerkuar per vrasjen e 40-vjeçarit Pellumb Islami nga Delvina
28/03/2318:56
Njoftim punësimi vjetor për sanitare në restorant në Sarandë. Paga 60,000 lekë
28/03/2318:56
Leonidha Papas kandidat i PD së Alibeajt në Bashkinë Finiq
28/03/2318:56
Pensionisti 67-vjeçar dhunon bashkëshorten, Policia nuk e toleron, e prangos në flagrancë
28/03/2318:56
Mungesa e punonjësve, Rama: Bizneset të rrisin pagat, s’ka më shfrytëzim punonjësish
28/03/2318:56
Përcillet me nderime Lefteri Papa, ish kryemamia e Maternitetit të Sarandës
28/03/2318:56
NJOFTIM PUNËSIMI NË TAVERNA “RRAPO” NË SARANDË
28/03/2318:56
19-vjeçari kapet duke transportuar me automjet 4 shtetas të huaj, prangoset nga Policia
28/03/2318:56
Rezervime
Dhoma dyshe – Hotel Mesopotam
28/03/2318:56
Apartament Ksamil 1+1
28/03/2318:56
Apartament per pushime ne Sarande
28/03/2318:56
Apartamenti 2 – Vila Stupende
28/03/2318:56
Apartament 1+1
28/03/2318:56
Suvenire
PUNIME ARTIZANE ME MOTIVE NGA BUTRINTI, PJETER PERKEQI 3
28/03/2318:56
PUNIME ARTIZANE ME MOTIVE NGA BUTRINTI, PJETER PERKEQI 20
28/03/2318:56
PUNIME ARTIZANE ME MOTIVE NGA BUTRINTI, PJETER PERKEQI 5
28/03/2318:56
PUNIME ARTIZANE ME MOTIVE NGA BUTRINTI, PJETER PERKEQI 14
28/03/2318:56
PUNIME ARTIZANE BUTRINT PJETER PERKEQI 32
28/03/2318:56